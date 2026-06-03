7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive returns this month

June 27 2026 7CK Recycling Drive

What: 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive

7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive When: Saturday, June 27, 8 AM – 2 PM

Saturday, June 27, 8 AM – 2 PM Where: CMG Ohio Media Center parking lot (1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409)

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive is returning to the Miami Valley, offering residents a unique opportunity to responsibly dispose of hard-to-recycle household items that might otherwise end up in a landfill, all in one convenient location.

Now in its fourth year, the event continues to expand its community impact through partnerships with local organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability, reuse, and responsible recycling practices that go beyond traditional curbside recycling services available in the Dayton region.

The 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive is a collaboration between WHIO-TV, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, Montgomery County Environmental Services, Washington-Centerville Public Library Creativity Commons, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Waste-free Dayton, and Rumpke.

Last year’s event welcomed over 750 cars and collected 4,480 pounds (2.2 tons) of Styrofoam, 179 pounds of expired medication, and hundreds of pounds of clothing, furniture, electronics, and other reusable or recyclable items, preventing significant waste from becoming pollutants in local landfills and waterways.

Community members can drop off accepted items free of charge at the Cox Media Group Ohio Media Center parking lot on Saturday, June 27th, 2026, from 8 AM to 2 PM.

PLEASE CHECK BACK SOON FOR THE FULL LIST OF ITEMS ACCEPTED THIS YEAR.

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities through seven pillars that focus on issues important to our viewers, including education, peace, the environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, Resident Home Association, and River Valley Credit Union.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please contact Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group