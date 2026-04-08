Above normal temperatures in the forecast

Temperatures jumping to mid-80s this afternoon; humidity lowering in evening

DAYTON — High temperatures and even low temperatures are expected to rise well above normal.

Today, the Valley will notice significantly warmer temperatures compared to Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast in the middle 60s, just a few degrees above the average of 62 degrees.

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However, winds will shift to the southwest tomorrow ahead of the next cold front.

This, along with sunshine, will allow for temperatures to climb 10 degrees above our “normal.”

While the weak cold front will drop temperatures, highs will remain a few degrees above normal in the mid- to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday.

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Sunday arrives with summertime feels.

High temperatures will return in the low 80s with hopes of remaining near this number throughout the front half of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center gives the Miami Valley a high probability of above-normal temperatures through the middle of April.

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