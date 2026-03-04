Additional rainfall through the weekend

Stock photo of heavy rain. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada's Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

Flood Watch

DAYTON — A break in the heavy rain will be a pleasant experience throughout Wednesday afternoon, but heavier and steadier rain is forecasted after 6 p.m.

Unfortunately, this will occur in areas that have already received over two inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

Futurecast

A few stronger thunderstorms are possible after 6 p.m. this evening until 10 p.m., with wind becoming the main threat, but small hail is possible.

Rain and thunderstorms are still possible through the weekend. Saturday will bring our next chance for stronger thunderstorms.

At this point, the threats are low but are possible for stronger winds and hail once again.

Flooding is our main focus with an additional two to three inches of rain forecast through Sunday.

Once more, Interstate 70 and south are most at risk.

Please remember, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

You don’t know how deep the water is.

