Additional rainfall Wednesday

DAYTON — A warm front will begin to lift from the south and stall over the Miami Valley mid-week. This will bring in additional rainfall on already saturdated grounds.

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In fact, Dayton International Airport (DAY) has reported the wettest seven and eight day stretch for the month of May reporting nearly 7 inches of rain.

The next system brings scattered showers and storms throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday. The storms will become more widspread throughout the afternoon and linger into the evening. No severe weather is expected.

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Rainfall totals are expected to reach around 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavier thunderstorms. Localized flooding will be a concern, especially in low laying areas and near creek beds.

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