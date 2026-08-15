African American Cultural Festival to close early due to high water, rain

Photo provided by the Dayton African American Cultural Festival via Facebook.

DAYTON — The Dayton African American Cultural Festival will be closing early tonight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Festival organizers announced that the Dayton African American Cultural Festival, held at Island MetroPark, is closing at 5 p.m. tonight due to high water levels from recent rains and additional rain in the forecast.

TRENDING STORIES:

Island MetroPark is located at the confluence of the Stillwater River and Great Miami River, and the park is a true island, with water on all sides.

“Out of an abundance of caution, event organizers in coordination with Five Rivers MetroParks and information from the Miami Conservancy District have decided to close the festival at 5 pm,” festival organizers said in a statement.

Festival organizers will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as needed on the event’s Facebook Page.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]