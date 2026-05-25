After the wettest May week in Dayton’s history, more rain is on the way

More rain is around for our upcoming week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Dayton has had almost seven inches of rain the past week, and more could be arriving causing more flooding concerns. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

From the 17th to 24th, Dayton has picked up 6.74″ of rain, making it the 12th wettest seven day stretch in its history and the wettest ever recorded in the month of May!

More rain is around for our upcoming week in the Miami Valley

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More rain will be arriving Tuesday night and especially on Wednesday. Some of those downpours could be heavy again. Areas under those heavy downpours could have more issues with water overflowing rivers, creeks, streams, and causing issues on the roads. Never drive through flooded roads.

More rain is around for our upcoming week in the Miami Valley

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The rest of the work week is looking dry with sunshine as temperatures drop into the mid 70s over the weekend.

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