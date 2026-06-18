Air Force unveils new $20M supercomputer, taking tech to next level

WRIGHT PATT, Ohio — The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is taking technology to the next level.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was at Wright Patterson Air Force Base to see the new supercomputer up close and learned what makes it so special.

The new supercomputer unveiled by the AFRL can store 3.6 billion photos and hundreds of years of HD video.

What’s next in aviation is right here in Dayton and it’s called ‘Flyer,’ a supercomputer that replaces ‘Raven.’

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“The best way to predict the future is to invent it. And we are going to invent here,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert.

Wickert is the commander of the AFRL and he said ‘Flyer’ will ascend them into the future.

The capabilities of the NVIDIA chips and the GPUs that Flyer are going to bring are going to allow us to invent the future so that we can win the future and preserve the peace and prosperity of the global world order,” Wickert said. “That is Dayton’s legacy.”

That legacy of innovation began more than a century ago but Wright Patt is still setting the pace for tech.

“The 21st century is the century of data, it’s the of information,” he said.

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The machine was designed to solve difficult scientific and engineering problems for the Department of War.

“FHIR will run nonstop for the next five years,” said Kelly Dalton, Director of DOW High Performance Computing Programming. “And this $20 million investment will save the department over $800 million in its lifetime.”

Dalton said this thing is fast, intelligent and incredibly powerful.

“The average laptop would take 500 years to calculate what this system will calculate in one day,” she said.

They said this innovation is continuing the legacy the Wright Brothers set right here in the Miami Valley.

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