Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region today

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert (AQA) has been issued for parts of the region today.

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The AQA has been issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC).

AQI Alert

It was issued in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA).

TRENDING STORIES:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to be 101 today.

“Any reading at 101 or higher is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ said MVPRC. “Older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

MVPRC has these tips to reduce air pollution on AQA days:

AVOID DRIVING IF POSSIBLE. Vehicle emissions cause almost 50% of ground-level ozone. Carpool, take transit, or for short trips, walk or ride a bike.

REFUEL YOUR VEHICLE in the evening or if possible, wait until after the Air Quality Alert expires. Vapors from gasoline contribute to the formation of smog. By refueling in the evening when it’s cooler, smog doesn’t form as easily. Make sure your gas cap fits tightly so gas fumes don’t escape and contribute to the smog problem.

LIMIT USE OF GASOLINE-POWERED EQUIPMENT such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, power trimmers, and shredders. Operating a gasoline-powered lawnmower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving a car for eleven hours! Try a non-motorized or battery-powered lawnmower instead.

MOW YOUR LAWN IN THE EVENING when the sunlight is not as strong, and smog is less likely to form.

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