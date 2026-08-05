All Dayton Metro Library branches closed today

DAYTON — All Dayton Metro Library (DML) branches will be closed today.
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This is due to staff development and training, according to DML’s website.
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All DML branches will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6.
They will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The main Downtown Dayton branch is open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All Dayton Metro Library Branches will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2026 for staff day.— Daytonlibrary (@Daytonlibrary) August 4, 2026
Branches will reopen on on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11am. pic.twitter.com/rkQloj4vD9
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