Amazon cargo plane overruns runway, hits vehicles at Miami Airport

MIAMI, FL — Multiple firefighters and medics responded after a cargo plane overran a runway and hit multiple vehicles at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

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Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a social media post that over 60 units responded.

When they arrived, they found an airplane on fire, with heavy flames and smoke showing, according to the social media post.

#MDFR INCIDENT UPDATE #1: SEPT. 6 - 3:25 P.M.



Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a… pic.twitter.com/T0JTFZTb3F — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) September 6, 2026

TRENDING STORIES:

The Associated Press reports that the Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. on Sunday after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that they have issued a ground stop at Miami International while first responders “assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway.”

“If you’re traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations,” Secretary Duffy said.

We’ve issued a full ground stop at Miami International while first responders assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway.



If you’re traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations.



The @FAANews will send inspectors… https://t.co/k6xrXvoLzJ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 6, 2026

He added that the FAA was sending inspectors to investigate.

Miami-Dade Aviation told CBS Miami that the plane is disabled at the northwest end of the airport.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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