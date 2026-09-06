Amazon cargo plane overruns runway, hits vehicles at Miami Airport

FILE PHOTO Amazon cargo plane overruns runway, hits vehicles at Miami Airport
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI, FL — Multiple firefighters and medics responded after a cargo plane overran a runway and hit multiple vehicles at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a social media post that over 60 units responded.

When they arrived, they found an airplane on fire, with heavy flames and smoke showing, according to the social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Associated Press reports that the Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. on Sunday after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that they have issued a ground stop at Miami International while first responders “assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway.”

“If you’re traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations,” Secretary Duffy said.

He added that the FAA was sending inspectors to investigate.

Miami-Dade Aviation told CBS Miami that the plane is disabled at the northwest end of the airport.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter