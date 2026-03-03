Amish mother found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing son during ‘spiritual delusion’

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — An Amish mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old son has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A Tuscarawas County judge made the ruling during a bench trial for Ruth Miller on Tuesday morning, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Miller will have a placement hearing later this month, with prosecutors asking that she be placed in a locked-down state facility.

The defense hopes she may be able to return to her family at some point after treatment, WOIO reported.

Miller will need to be reevaluated every three years.

Miller was facing seven counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, murder, child endangering, and domestic violence.

As News Center 7 previously reported, she was accused of drowning her 4-year-old son, Vincen Miller, during a “spiritual delusion” in August.

Miller and her husband, Marcus, brought their family to Atwood Lake in Tuscarawas County for a weekend trip.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said that the couple believed they were receiving divine messages and jumped into the lake as a test of faith around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23.

After returning to the campsite, Marcus reportedly went back to the lake and was later found dead.

Around 8:30 a.m., Miller allegedly drove recklessly with Vincen on a golf cart before returning to the dock and drowning him.

About two hours later, she reportedly drove the golf cart into the lake with her three teenage children on board.

The teens were able to get out of the water unharmed.

The golf cart crash prompted a response from rangers and deputies, revealing the deaths of Marcus and Vincen.

First responders noted Miller’s concerning statements, including an admission of placing her son in the water “to give him to God.”

