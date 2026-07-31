Anonymous letters trigger investigation into Springfield city manager

SPRINGFIELD — The city has released additional details about what led ot Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck being placed on paid administrative leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Springfield City Commission voted unanimously to place Heck on leave during its Tuesday meeting.

City officials received two anonymous letters alleging that Heck “acted inappropriately (and potentially illegally)” at City Hall a few years ago, a spokesperson said on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been asked to investigate the allegations.

“We’re committed to providing the due process that everyone deserves. That means we won’t get ahead of the facts, and we won’t hide them. When these reviews conclude, we’ll tell you what we can, as fully and promptly as the law allows. We appreciate the patience of Springfield citizens while we work to see this is done right,” a city spokesperson said.

A lawyer representing Heck previously sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“Bryan respects and supports the City’s decision to conduct an independent, transparent investigation. He welcomes the opportunity for a thorough review and is confident that, when all facts have been gathered and evaluated, the investigation will confirm the allegations are unfounded.

We recognize that public officials are often subject to intense public scrutiny, but we respectfully ask the community to allow the investigative process to run its course and refrain from drawing conclusions before all facts are known. Bryan has dedicated his career—and much of his life—to serving this community. We simply ask that he and his family be afforded the same fairness and due process that every member of this community would expect for themselves. Bryan and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they have received. Springfield is their home and Bryan remains as committed to this community today as he has ever been.Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment until the investigation has been completed."

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]