Area-based ministry providing aid after Nepal flooding; Asking for donations

An area-based ministry is doing what it can to help people impacted by the deadly flash flooding in Nepal.

Area-based ministry providing aid after Nepal flooding; Asking for donations

CINCINNATI/NEPAL — An area-based ministry is doing what it can to help people impacted by the deadly flash flooding in Nepal.

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Rescue efforts continued in Nepal for a fourth straight day after deadly flash flooding and landslides.

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Authorities say more than 600 are now dead and more than 3,000 people are still missing.

The flooding happened close to Nepal’s border with China.

“The flood happened in one of the most remote parts of the country where the only access is through roads, and in this flood, the roads, bridges, all were damaged,” Srijana Gurung, the Interim Country Director of Nepal’s Plan International, said.

Cincinnati-based Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for donations to support those who have been impacted.

The Ministry shared on social media that it is responding to provide “essential relief and support to impacted communities.”

“As families face tremendous loss and uncertainty, we are committed to providing critical aid and hope to people in need as they begin the long road toward recovery,” the Ministry said in its post.

You can donate to the cause here.

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