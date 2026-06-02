Area bomb squad recovers black powder pellets created in 1960s

BUTLER COUNTY — An area bomb squad recently made an interesting recovery from a home.

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The Butler County Bomb Squad recently responded to Hamilton after family members made an unusual discovery while cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings.

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Two boxes of black powder pellets were recovered from the scene.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the boxes had a total of 20 pellets with a combined net explosive weight of approximately 1.37 pounds.

The labeling indicates that the pellets were manufactured in June 1963.

“These black powder pellets were not designed for small arms ammunition. Instead, they served as an intermediate ignition charge used in large artillery systems,” the sheriff’s office said.

They were used to ignite the main smokeless-powder propellant charge in large naval guns and other large-caliber artillery pieces.

Explosive materials remain hazardous regardless of age, the sheriff’s office said.

The bomb squad recovered and disposed of these materials without any problems.

“If you discover old military ordnance, explosives, blasting materials, or other suspicious items while cleaning out a home, garage, or estate, do not handle them,” the sheriff’s office said. “Contact local law enforcement and allow trained personnel to assess the situation.”

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