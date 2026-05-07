Area district announces new school superintendent

SAINT PARIS — The Graham Local School Board of Education has announced its new school superintendent.

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The district said that it intends to hire Steve Dickerson as the new Superintendent of Graham Local Schools, according to a school spokesperson.

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He previously served 16 years as superintendent at both Hillsdale Local Schools and Lucas Local Schools.

“On behalf of the Graham Local Board of Education, we are excited to welcome Steve Dickerson to the Falcon Family,” said Leslie Maurice, Board President, in a shared statement. “His attention to personal relationships, consistent communication, and commitment to student and staff success will allow our district to continue carrying the positive momentum established by our administrators, staff, and students.”

He will replace current Superintendent Chad Lensman.

Dickerson is expected to start on August 1.

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