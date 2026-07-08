Area health department warns of increase in gut-wrecking stomach bug

A look at Cyclospora under a microscope (Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — An area health department is investigating an increase in severe stomach bug cases.

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The Auglaize Health Department said in a social media post that some of these cases are caused by a parasite called Cyclospora.

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People can become infected with Cyclosporiasis by consuming food or water that contains the parasite, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Auglaize Health Department says the Cyclospora cases have been linked to various outbreaks involving fresh produce.

Symptoms may include:

Loud, watery (explosive) diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Stomach cramping

Symptoms develop within 2-14 days of exposure. They can last for several weeks and often require treatment, the health department said.

They said you can do the following to reduce the risk:

Wash Your Hands - Hand washing should be for no less than 20 seconds with soap and using running water.

Wash All Produce - produce, including from farmers’ markets, home gardens, and grocery stores, should be washed and scrubbed under cool running water.

Contact the health department’s communicable disease team at (419) 738-3410 or visit this website if you have any questions.

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