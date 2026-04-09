Area high school student accused of having explicit AI content facing multiple charges Officers served a search warrant and seized multiple devices.

MASON — An area high school student is facing multiple charges after child sexual abuse material was found on his phone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Mason High School student has been charged with over 51 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a heavily redacted police report obtained by WCPO TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report says that officers served a search warrant at the student’s home and seized multiple devices.

WCPO contacted Mason City Schools, but they did not comment on the arrest.

The district sent a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“When concerns are brought to our attention, we take them seriously,” the letter said. “Our administrative teams work in partnership with our safety personnel, prevention and wellness staff, and, when appropriate, law enforcement to thoroughly investigate and respond. We are also committed to supporting any student who may be impacted.”

The school district also warned parents about the dangers of technology misuse and how creating or sharing altered images of others violates both school policy and the law.

“The creation or distribution of explicit images of minors — even if generated by AI — may constitute illegal activity with serious consequences,” the letter stated.

WCPO obtained court records. It said that the student was released from juvenile detention and is on house arrest.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 6.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group