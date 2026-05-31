Area high school wins 1st ever boys volleyball state championship in straight sets

FRANKLIN/SPRINGFIELD — An area high school is bringing home a boys’ volleyball championship.

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Bishop Fenwick High School won the Division II boys volleyball title by beating Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s in straight sets (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) at Wittenberg University on Saturday.

“This championship is a testament to the hard work, dedication, resilience, and brotherhood displayed by this team throughout an unforgettable season,” the school said on social media.

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The Falcons went undefeated in the Greater Catholic League, and it carried over through the postseason.

“Congratulations to our coaches, players, and families! Your commitment to excellence has added another proud chapter to the storied tradition of Bishop Fenwick volleyball,” the school added.

This is the school’s first OSHAA title.

HS Boys VBall Champs Franklin Photo contributed by OHSAA (via X) (OHSAA (via X))

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