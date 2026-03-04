Area hotel to host fundraiser after woman, 5 children killed in Clinton Co. house fire

CLINTON COUNTY — An area hotel will host a fundraiser after a deadly house fire in Clinton County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

General Denver Hotel wrote in a social media post that they want to help after a woman and five children were killed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire was reported near Spring Hill and West Main Street in Clarksville around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or ages.

TRENDING STORIES:

General Denver Hotel said their hearts break for everyone, according to the social media post.

“We want to help. We have an obligation to help, and we believe we have the platform and infrastructure to help in a big way,” they said on its Facebook page.

General Denver Hotel announced that it will donate 10 percent of its sales from each of its four restaurants next week.

“We hope this will help maximize opportunities to visit and support, which will in turn help maximize our impact,” they said.

The schedule follows:

March 9- General Denver Hotel

March 10- Rod’s Capricorn Inn Restaurant

March 11- 73 Grill

March 12- The Black Bird Restaurant

The hotel hopes to help the family during this difficult time.

Firefighters found a man still alive in the house, and medics took him to the hospital.

Eight firefighters were hurt in the flames, but they were treated on scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Deadly house fire investigation in Clinton County Photo from: Mike Campbell/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group