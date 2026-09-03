Area man pleads guilty to 100 counts of child pornography

WARREN COUNTY — A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to 100 counts of child-pornography-related charges.

Erik Lake pleaded guilty to charges including pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, gross sexual imposition, and burglary in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigation and an assault on a former neighbor at an apartment complex in Mason.

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The investigation into Lake began on Sept. 19, 2025, when the Mason Police Department received tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Authorities reported that an IP address associated with Lake was being used to access and upload child sexual abuse material, prompting law enforcement to open an inquiry into his online activities.

While the digital investigation was underway, law enforcement arrested Lake on Dec. 3, 2025, following an incident at a Mason apartment complex where he previously lived.

Investigators said Lake knocked on the door of a former neighbor, hugged her upon her answering, forced his way into her apartment, pushed her against a wall, kissed her face and touched her body.

Following his arrest for the apartment incident, Mason police seized Lake’s cell phone.

A subsequent search of the device revealed numerous photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Lake will be sentenced on Oct. 29, 2026.