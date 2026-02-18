Area police department warning of TikTok account sharing fake house listings

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An area police department is warning of a TikTok account offering fake house listings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ross Township Police Department was made aware of a TikTok account that appears to be posting fake house listings for sale/rent, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The TikTok account is @thomas.house.for.rent022.

One of the addresses being listed is 3949 Brown Farm Drive in Ross Township.

The department said there may be multiple other properties posted as well.

These scams often pressure people to send deposits or personal information before they ever see a property in person.

The department shared tips to protect yourself from these types of scams:

Never send money (deposit, “application fee,” “holding fee,” etc.) before touring the property in person and verifying ownership/management.

Be cautious if they ask for payment via Cash App, Zelle, Venmo, gift cards, crypto, or wire transfer.

Watch for red flags: price too good to be true, refusing to meet, “out of town” excuses, urgency, or stolen/duplicate photos.

Verify the listing through reputable sites and confirm ownership/management through a known realtor/property manager or the county auditor/recorder.

If you have interacted with this account or sent money, you should save screenshots, messages, and payment receipts.

Report the account on TikTok and file a report with your local police department. You should also contact your bank/payment app immediately to see if the transaction can be stopped.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group