Area student charged in ‘Cat in the Hat’ AI threat

WARREN COUNTY — An area high school student was charged following a “Cat in the Hat” threat investigation.

A student was served with a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon following an extensive investigation into a reported online threat involving an AI-generated image of the ‘Cat in the Hat," according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

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The juvenile was charged with making threats of mass violence on school property.

The “Cat in the Hat” trend involves AI-generated videos and images depicting Dr. Seuss’s character lurking outside of homes, schools, and other locations.

The images may be disturbing and perceived as threatening.

The trend has become popular across the United States and other countries.

Even though these incidents may be referred to as a “hoax”, law enforcement agencies will take every threat seriously.

Individuals who create, post, share, or participate may face criminal or juvenile charges and prosecution, the post said.

Butler County Sheriff Matheny said that students, parents, teachers, and law enforcement agencies will continue working together to investigate threats and take every action necessary to keep the schools safe.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

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