Area supermarket to permanently close today

An area supermarket will close its doors permanently today.

Wayne IGA announced “with a heavy heart” on social media that this will be their last week of business.

The owner said that this was not an easy decision.

“Unfortunately, due to too many challenges behind the scenes, it has become impossible to continue,” the social media post said.

Wayne IGA began its closeout sale on Thursday.

“Everything in the store will be 40–70% off,” the social media post said.

The owner thanked the community for their support and “choosing to shop local.”

It will be open for the last time today.

Wayne IGA’s hours at from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

