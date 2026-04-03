Area township celebrates opening of new Goodwill

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Butler County — A Butler County community celebrated the opening of its new Goodwill this week.
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A ribbon-cutting was held for the new store in Fairfield Township.
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“This new space represents more than just a store—it’s an investment in our community, creating opportunities, supporting local families, and making a positive impact," township leaders wrote in a social media post.
The store is located at 3177 Princeton Road, near the Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center.
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