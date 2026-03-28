Authorities investigating crash involving school bus in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Montgomery County on Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The crash was reported on Interstate 75 in the contraflow lane after 9:30 p.m.

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The supervisor said initial reports indicate that a school bus hit another car.

The vehicles involved got off the highway at the Miller Lane exit, the supervisor added.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a Lima City School bus, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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