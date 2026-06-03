Authorities investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing in Trotwood on Tuesday night.
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The stabbing was reported in the 700 block of Miller Avenue around 11:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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