16-year-old boy flown to hospital after being shot in Troy

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.

16-year-old boy flown to hospital after being shot in Troy

TROY — A 16-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after a shooting in a Troy neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that a male was found lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, McKinney said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim and provided emergency medical care.

The teenager was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and was later flown to another hospital.

McKinney said this shooting is being investigated as a felonious assault.

It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are or if police have any suspects.

This shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 crews on scene said a portion of the street is blocked by crime scene tape and several Troy police cruisers.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group