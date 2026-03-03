Bank in downtown Dayton to permanently close

DAYTON — A bank in downtown Dayton will permanently close in a few months.

The PNC Bank, located in the 300 block of N Patterson Boulevard, will close on May 15 at 3 p.m.

A sign posted on the front of the building announced the closure to customers.

Those looking for “tools and guidance” from the bank can visit the nearby Troy Stanley branch on Troy Street or call 1-888-PNC-BANK.

News Center 7 is working to learn why this branch will close.

We will continue to follow up on this story.

PNC Bank Downtown Dayton Branch Closing (Adan Fuentes/STAFF)

