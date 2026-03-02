Basketball coach at Ohio school accused of grooming student

CINCINNATI — A basketball coach is accused of having an “improper relationship” with a 16-year-old in Cincinnati, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Keylan Behanan, 26, was arrested on grooming and sexual battery charges on March 1.

WCPO-9 reported that Behanan was arrested the same day the girl reported the relationship.

Court documents obtained by our media partner show that Behanan was working as a coach at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

A Cincinnati police officer wrote in the criminal complaint that Behanan admitted to having sexual contact with the victim during an interview.

Additional court documents note that Behanan “did continuously text, call and engage in conversations about sex and sexually related topics with the 16-year-old victim,” WCPO-9 reported.

Behanan allegedly admitted to authorities that he had several conversations with the teen, some of which included sexual interactions with older men.

He is facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of grooming. He got a $60,000 bond in court on Monday morning.

WCPO-9 reached out to the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy for information on the arrest and received the following comment from Superintendent Guyton Mathews:

“This morning Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy became aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by a seasonal employee, whose employment has since ended,” Mathews wrote in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our students is of paramount importance at CCPA and our administration is taking all available steps to protect our students and fully cooperate with law enforcement during this investigative process.”

