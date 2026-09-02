Beavercreek High School moves football practice to early morning due to heat

BEAVECREEK — Heat has forced a local high school to move football practice earlier.

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The Beavercreek Football Club said in a social media post that practice was changed on Wednesday.

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Beavercreek High School is practicing from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. The social media post said that there is no evening practice.

High temperatures have forced high school football coaches and athletic trainers to change practice routines to keep their players safe.

Stebbins High School held an indoor practice on Monday to review film and avoid the outdoor heat, as previously reported.

To protect athletes, high school athletic programs follow strict protocols. It includes providing electrolyte drinks, scheduling longer and more frequent breaks, shedding heavy gear, or moving workouts indoors.

Beavercreek is scheduled to play Harrison High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

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