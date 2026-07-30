Bengals defensive end carted off on 1st day of training camp

CINCINNATI — A key player for the Cincinnati Bengals was carted off the field on the first day of training camp.

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Defensive end Shemar Stewart suffered a knee injury on his second snap with team drills on Wednesday.

Bengals.com says that Stewart “appeared to suffer a knee hyperextension on a pass rush and was taken for a scan.”

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Video trending on social media shows him being taken off the field on the back of a golf cart.

“That was tough. Great dude. He’s been working really hard this offseason,” said Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle. “Just to improve himself. That was the most important thing for him. Hopefully he’ll be OK.”

Stewart was the Bengals’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He missed nine games with injuries after holding out much of training camp in 2025.

The team has not provided any details about Stewart’s injury.

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