Bengals to ‘Open in Orange’ to start 2026 season, host Ravens on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a field goal during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will host two of three primetime matchups in 2026.

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All 32 teams released the full 17-game regular season schedule on Thursday night.

The Bengals will start the 2026 season hosting Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

The Stripes will “Open in Orange,” encouraging fans to wear all orange for the team’s home opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

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For the third time in franchise history, the Bengals will play abroad. They will play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati will host Pittsburgh on Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. for Sunday Night Football and then face Baltimore on New Year’s Eve in a Thursday Night Football battle at 8:15 p.m.

Their third primetime game will be on Nov. 23 when they play at Washington on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.

The rest of Cincinnati’s schedule includes a home game against Kansas City on Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m.

For the second straight season, the Bengals will host Cleveland in Week 18.

The Bengals are coming off a 6-11 season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

Visit this website for ticket information.

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