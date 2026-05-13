Bengals to play Atlanta Falcons in Madrid

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 04: Joe Burrow #9 and Ted Karras #64 of the Cincinnati Bengals interact before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play one of their 2026 games overseas.

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The Bengals will play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, as part of the NFL’s 2026 International Games.

This will be the third time that Cincinnati has played internationally, and the first time in Madrid, according to a team spokesperson.

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The Bengals previously played in London in 2016 and 2019.

“We are excited to take the Bengals abroad again and build upon the incredible support of our global fanbase and help the league continue to grow the game of football across the world,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “This Madrid game is a special opportunity to showcase the passion, energy, and community that define the Bengals’ fandom worldwide.”

The Madrid game is one of nine international NFL games scheduled for 2026.

Cincinnati will play Atlanta on November 8 at Bernabéu Stadium at 9:30 a.m. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Bengals’ remaining 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday.

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