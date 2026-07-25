Bikers riding in support of cancer treatment stop in Dayton-area

Bikers riding in support of cancer treatment stop in Dayton-area

FAIRBORN — Hundreds of bikers are traveling across Ohio to raise money for cancer treatment and are stopping here in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman explains the Pan Ohio Hope Ride’s journey tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Pan Ohio Hope Ride is put on by the American Cancer Society.

The group is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati. On Saturday, they rode from Columbus to Dayton.

Their goal is to raise over $1 million for the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It’s where patients and caregivers from across Ohio and the country come to receive patient care.

As of late Saturday afternoon, they raised over $988,000.

Chris Witzgal has been making this trip for over a decade.

“You put yourself in other people’s shoes, and what they’re going through and the struggles, and you know what we do is hard, but it is just so rewarding and just the camaraderie. It’s almost like a summer camp for adults,” he said.

This is the 20th anniversary, and over 300 cyclists take the journey.

Visit this website to learn how to support the cause.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]