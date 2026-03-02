Body cam footage released in murder of Tipp City woman

TIPP CITY — Authorities have released body camera footage that shows the moments they responded to Ashley Flynn’s Tipp City home.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Her husband, Caleb, was arrested on Feb. 19.

He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Caleb’s preliminary hearing was moved to late March.

This story will be updated.

