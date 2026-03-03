Body camera footage shows moments after a husband calls 911, saying someone shot his wife

TIPP CITY — Hours of body camera footage have been released that show the moments officers entered the Flynn household after Ashly Flynn was shot.

The videos show Tipp City Police Officers racing to the home of Flynn after her husband called 911, saying that someone had broken into their home and had shot his wife.

Caleb Flynn can be heard saying that there is a handgun in his truck, and officers later found the center console of the truck was open, where the gun was allegedly found.

