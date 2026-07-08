Boil Advisory issued for parts of local village

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been issued for parts of a local village.

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The Boil advisory was issued due to Fire Hydrant Valve Maintenance, according to a spokesperson for the Village of New Lebanon.

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The areas included in the boil advisory are:

Columbus Hines Way

404 South Fuls Road

Shock Drive

Dorothy Lane

Alta Place

Gregory Ave West of Clayton Road

Crews were doing fire hydrant maintenance and discovered that further maintenance is required for the valves. Once the valve maintenance has been completed, further testing is required.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice, according to the spokesperson.

We will continue following this story.

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