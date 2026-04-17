Bookstore set to reopen after fire causes lengthy closure

DAYTON — A local bookstore will reopen after a fire earlier this year, which made the city deem it unsafe.

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Rabbit Hole Bookstore will reopen on April 23.

The store will open at noon, and a ribbon-cutting will be held at 5 pm.

News Center 7 previously reported that a fire broke out in a parking garage next to Rabbit Hole Books on W. First Street on Feb. 12.

The city issued a vacate order due to structural concerns in the parking garage located above the business.

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The store’s owner, Larkin Vonault, previously spoke to News Center 7 about her frustration with having to shut down for two months.

“It is really so discouraging, we want to cooperate with the city,” Vonault said.

On April 16, after a meeting with Vonault, the city decided to allow the store to reopen on April 23.

Emily Crow, Deputy Director of Planning Neighborhoods & Development for the city issued the following statement:

“We’re excited to see the Rabbit Hole Bookstore at 29 W. First Street reopen on April 23 and continue to be a vibrant part of downtown.

On April 16, the City’s Building Services Division met with the bookstore’s owner and design team to review the required structural report and repair plans, ensuring the building is safe and compliant with state and local codes. This allows us to move forward with permitting to support reopening.

Throughout this process, our focus has been on working with all parties to move things forward while ensuring the space is safe for the public. We look forward to continued progress on the remaining repairs in the months ahead, including reopening the sidewalk and returning the full building to active use downtown.”

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