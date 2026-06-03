Box truck fire causes lane closures on I-675 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — A box truck fire is causing lane closures on Interstate-675 in Greene County on Wednesday morning.
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Crews responded to I-675 between Indian Ripple Road and Shakertown Road on reports of a car fire on Wednesday morning.
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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Traffic cameras showed a large cloud of smoke and a traffic backup.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a box truck that is heavily damaged in the right lane of I-675, along with several fire trucks.
The right lane is currently blocked while crews investigate.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
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