Browns hiring Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator as defensive coordinator, reports say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly found their next defensive coordinator.

The Browns are hiring Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg, according to reports from ESPN and NFL.com.

Rutenberg, 44, will replace Jim Schwartz, who resigned after being passed over for the head coaching job in Cleveland.

As previously reported, the Browns hired Todd Monken as their next head coach.

This will be Rutenberg’s first job as a defensive coordinator.

Rutenberg got his start in the league as a player personnel intern in 2003, ESPN reported. He moved to college football before coming back to the NFL as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.

He just completed his first season in Atlanta, playing a key role in helping the Falcons defense.

