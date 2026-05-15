Browns play 2 straight road games to start 2026 season, host Pittsburgh on TNF

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 04: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after breaking the NFL single-season sack record during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns will play two straight road games to begin the 2026 season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The NFL released the 2026 season for all 32 teams on Thursday.

The Browns will also host one primetime game this season.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cleveland begins at the 2026 season at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. They will then travel to Tampa Bay on Sept. 20.

This is the first time that the Browns will play two straight away games to start the season since 1986.

“Our guys are going to have to be ready because it’s going to be Florida, one o’clock early in the year, so it’s going to be hot. And I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Todd Monken, Browns head coach.

Cleveland’s first home game will be Sept. 27 when they host Carolina at 1 p.m.

They will host division rival Pittsburgh for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Oct. 4 in Week 4. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

The Browns will close the season at Cincinnati for the second straight season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]