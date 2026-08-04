Buc-ee’s sues Beaver’s Mini-Mart over beaver mascot similarity

BEAVERCREEK — Buc-ee’s filed a federal lawsuit against Beaver’s Mini-Mart in Beavercreek today, alleging that the convenience store’s mascot is too similar to its own.

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The lawsuit claims copyright infringement based on the cartoon beaver used by the local business.

The owners of the mini-mart have two weeks to respond to the federal filing.

While Buc-ee’s operates large-scale travel centers, the Beavercreek store is a small convenience store that does not offer fuel.

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Buc-ee’s is known for operating massive travel centers that feature 120 gas pumps.

In contrast, Beaver’s Mini-Mart has no gas pumps and a modest parking lot.

Shoppers noted that beyond the beaver mascot, the two businesses share little in common regarding layout, business models, or the size of the crowds they attract.

The lawsuit has prompted increased traffic at the Beavercreek store from community members offering support.

David Watson, a shopper from Riverside, said he plans to stop at the mini-mart whenever he is in the area.

“I’m here to support them anytime I’m in Beaver Creek,” Watson said. “I’m going to stop here and buy something just because I believe in them.”

Taylor Reese, owner of Mamma DiSalvo’s restaurant in Kettering, drove to Beavercreek to shop at the store because she said she relates to the owners as a fellow small business operator.

“We sympathize with the fact that this is a small local business and we want them to stay around and not get sued by a company that’s new to the area that’s way too big for them to fight against,” Reese said.

Rick Jones, a shopper from Springboro, also visited the store to show his appreciation for the business.

“They need to know that there are people out there that really appreciate, you know, what they’re doing,” Jones said. “This is just a little mini-mart, and there are a lot of cars out here. There are people who are saying that we support you and that’s why I’m here.”

In a statement, the owners of Beaver’s Mini-Mart characterized the legal action as unfair and vowed to contest the claims.

“We are standing up for our rights and will fight this lawsuit all the way,” the owners said.

The owners of Beaver’s Mini-Mart have two weeks to officially respond to the federal lawsuit.

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