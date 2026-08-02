Buc-ee’s sues local convenience store, alleges trademark infringement

BEAVERCREEK — Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee’s has filed a lawsuit against a local convenience store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Buc-ee’s alleges that Beaver’s Mini Mart on Hanes Road is infringing its trademark.

The chain alleges that the cartoon beaver on the mini mart’s sign resembles Buc-ee’s iconic logo too closely.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Like the Buc-ee’s Marks, Defendant’s Marks incorporate a cartoon beaver with wide eyes and a smile,” court documents state.

Buc-ee’s also alleges the business uses a similar red color.

These similarities are “likely to cause confusion” for customers, who are “likely to perceive a connection or association” between the two, court documents allege.

Buc-ee’s opened its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6.

The mini mart has until around August 19 to respond to the lawsuit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]