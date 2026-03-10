Buc-ee’s takes step toward building second Ohio location, mayor says

MANSFIELD — Buc-ee’s is reportedly planning to bring a second location to Ohio.

The second site would be in Mansfield, according to the city’s mayor.

In a social media post, Mayor Jodie Perry said a petition for annexation was filed last week with the city, Richland County, and both Madison and Mifflin Townships regarding the development of a travel center.

“This is the next step in a process that has already been in the works for months with a little company you may have heard of - Buc-ee’s,” Perry wrote.

The plans would put the proposed travel center at the State Route 39 and Interstate 71 interchange.

She went on to say that they’re still in the final stages of the due diligence process with Buc-ee’s, but the filing makes the process more public.

“A development of this size doesn’t come around all that often. It’s more than a gas station or restaurant or retail store. It’s a destination and experience that will undoubtedly make a substantial impact on our community,” Perry wrote.

Perry said there were still a few steps before the plans were official, but called the filing an “important milestone.”

Buc-ee’s is set to open its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6.

