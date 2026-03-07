Busy intersection blocked after reported crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A busy intersection in Montgomery County is blocked after a reported crash Friday night.

The crash was reported at State Route 49 and US 35 around 8:36 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

Injuries have been reported, the dispatcher added.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show that lanes are blocked.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

