Can you help? Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for felony theft

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for two women who are wanted for a felony theft that occurred on Feb. 14.

Both women reportedly exited a black Chevy Silverado before entering the Planet Fitness on Wilmington Pike.

They stole IDs, medication, and credit cards from the locker room and then proceeded to use a stolen credit card at Discount Fashion Warehouse.

Anyone who has information should contact Ptl. Douglas at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-006125.

