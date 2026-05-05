Car slams into home in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Miamisburg on Tuesday.

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Crews were called to the crash in the 10000 block of Miamisburg Springboro Road around 2:20 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Police on scene confirmed to News Center 7 that a woman ran off the road and into a home.

Photos from the scene show a car in a bedroom.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and whether the house was occupied.

We will continue to follow this story.

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