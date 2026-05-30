Careflight responds to motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Careflight responded to a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.
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Around 2:42 p.m., Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SR-42 and OH-721 on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
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Careflight was requested to respond to the crash, the dispatcher confirmed.
Details on any injuries were not immediately available.
The intersection of SR-42 and OH-721 is blocked while crews investigate.
This is a developing story.
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