Careflight responds to motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Careflight responded to a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.

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Around 2:42 p.m., Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SR-42 and OH-721 on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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Careflight was requested to respond to the crash, the dispatcher confirmed.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

The intersection of SR-42 and OH-721 is blocked while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

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