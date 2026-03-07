Carillon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’ seen incubating eggs

FILE PHOTO: Willa is leaving the nest, and Orv is feeding at least one eaglet. After Willa’s former mate, Orv, disappeared in October of 2024, Willa bonded with Scout (not pictured). Photo by Jim Weller

DAYTON — The Carrilon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’ are expecting!

Carillon Park Eagle expert, Jim Weller, said that Willa began incubation on February 23rd, which means that the first egg should hatch around March 30.

It is unclear how many eggs Willa has laid, as there is no way to see into the next, according to Weller.

Willa has laid two eggs a year, except for the two years she laid three eggs.

Weller said that Willa has laid a total of 18 eggs over the last eight years.

Two eggs per year are usual for the species, Weller said.

Willa and Scout had two eaglets last year, Peace and Liberty, who fledged in June of last year.

