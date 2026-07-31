Carroll High School’s football coach placed on administrative leave following incident at team camp

RIVERSIDE — Archbishop Carroll High School’s head football coach has been placed on administrative leave.

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In a statement to News Center 7, Principal Matt Sableski said the decision to place Coach Mike Pomfret on leave came after “an incident that occurred during football camp at Ohio Dominican University.”

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Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The team’s assistant coaches will continue to lead the team during its scheduled activities.

“Please know that the health, safety, and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities at Archbishop Carroll High School. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we follow the appropriate process,” Sableski said.

Pomfret will remain on administrative leave while the school conducts a thorough review of the situation.

Pomfret is a Carroll High School alum. He was named the head football coach in January 2025.

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